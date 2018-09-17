‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shows-Off Shenron in New Promo Poster

Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s December opening in Japan is speedily approaching, and each new promo for the film adds just a bit more intrigue to go along with all of its coolness.

Promoting a special collaboration with Tokyo Skytree in Japan, Dragon Ball Super: Broly released a new poster showing off Shenron.

From November 1 to January 7 in Japan, the Tokyo Skytree will feature a special collaboration with the film in which the tower’s Tenbou Kairou Observatory will feature an exhibition that fans in attendance will be able to enjoy 450 meters off of the ground. Along with this, fans can purchase special merchandise and Dragon Ball Super: Broly themed goods and watch a special presentation in the tower’s Skytree Theater.

Although the promo poster for the event features the characters surrounding the tower itself, this has gotten fans wondering if Shenron will show up in the new film. Chances are as good as they are slim, so it could be possible. But what purpose would Shenron serve in the film? That’s where its possible appearance is thrown into question.

This could just be a cool graphic for which to advertise the collaborative event, but Broly won’t be the only point of focus in the film. There are characters such as Bulma and the Freeza Force involved in the film as well, and their antics could be a potential B plot in which they all hunt for the Dragon Balls.

We’ll see for soon if Shenron shows up in the film when Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”