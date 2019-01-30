‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Paragus’ Motivations

Dragon Ball Super: Broly retooled Broly and his father Paragus in order to fit them into the series’ official canon, but what kinds of changes did series creator Akira Toriyama make to the famous foes?

While Broly is essentially unrecognizable when compared to the previous incarnation of the foe, Paragus carries a lot of the same grudges from the previous version. His motivation for training Broly into a super warrior is the same. Dragon Ball Super: Broly spoilers to follow.

In Dragon Ball Super: Broly, King Vegeta decides to exile the baby Broly as his power level is already much higher than Vegeta’s. He ships Broly off to the desolate Planet Vampa, and Paragus believes it’s because King Vegeta is jealous of his son’s power. Paragus flies off in search of Broly, and then crash lands on Vampa.

He and Broly then live on Planet Vampa for around 40 years or so, and Paragus just continues to brew in his hatred for King Vegeta. He has since trained Broly to be a formidable warrior, and thus when he and Broly are found by Cheelai and Lemo of the new Freeza Force, Paragus outright states his motivations.

When talking with Freeza, Paragus further clarifies that he hates King Vegeta and will take vengeance on his son, Prince Vegeta IV, for his son carries the sins of his father. He doesn’t care that Planet Vegeta was destroyed, all he wants is revenge. This is carried over from the previous incarnation of the character, who goes about his revenge on Vegeta without the unnecessary New Vegeta subplot.

This new version of the character is seen as a bit more callous, however, thanks to the more sympathetic Broly characterization. He’s not killed by Broly, either, which gives him a much more fitting end for a character only driven by revenge who took it all out on his son, really.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”