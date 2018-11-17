‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals New SSB Goku v Broly Art

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is inching closer and closer to its official release in Japan, even holding a world premiere recently where they even had to turn some fans away because it was such a huge event.

It’s hard not to be excited especially when you get new looks at Goku’s fight with Broly. Fans recently got a new taste of it thanks to the cover of the latest V-Jump.

Videos by ComicBook.com

V-Jump January 2018 Cover: Dragon Ball Super: Broly pic.twitter.com/IlHSV1AL8i — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 17, 2018

As spotted by @YonkouProd on Twitter, the cover of the January 2019 issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine features fierce new art depicting Super Saiyan Blue Goku facing off against Broly in his Full Power form. Though there’s no indication that this will be one of the possible variation of the fight between the two will take place in the film (as both Goku and Broly will go through several forms in the film), this does inspire hope that Goku will go at full strength against such a foe.

Broly’s Full Power is one particular element fans of the series are looking forward to seeing as it’s the most reminiscent of the character’s old design in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. But the film will indeed reference Broly’s first appearance as the latest trailer for the film revealed Broly transforming into his Full Power form in the same pose as he did back then.

With both Goku and Broly stronger than ever, their clash is gearing up to be one of the biggest in the series yet. Fans will see Goku and Broly duke it out soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”