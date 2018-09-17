Can ‘Dragon Ball’s New Broly Beat Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta?

Dragon Ball Super brought Goku and Vegeta to whole new plateaus of power with the two of them being as close to gods as possible by the end of the series. With Dragon Ball Super: Broly bringing Broly into the series canon, he’ll have to match their strength to be a worthwhile foe.

On top of this there are swirling rumors pointing to a possible return of the famous fusion Gogeta with an added Super Saiyan Blue boost. But even if Gogeta does show up, will that be enough? Could the new Broly defeat Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta? Here are some of the possibilities.

Out of Time

If Goku and Vegeta do fuse into a Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, they’re going to have to deal with a truncated time limit for the fusion. Just as their transformation into Vegito in the fight against Zamasu in the series was cut short, Gogeta will face the same problem.

Not only do Fusion Dance fusions have a 30 minute time limit (though the film could retcon this), it’s been established that Super Saiyan Blue burns out the energy of the fusion much faster than a base form would. Unless Gogeta appears with god-level strength and ends it instantly, Broly could very well just outlast the fusion in the fight and defeat Gogeta that way.

Full-Power Broly Could be Too Strong

Although the new version of Broly doesn’t seem to carry the “Legendary” moniker this time around, the full power version of the character shares a similar aesthetic. You can infer that for all intents and purposes that Broly at full strength will have a great power in relation to Goku and Vegeta. With the two of them as strong as they are, Broly will need to be that much stronger.

His full power form could potentially make him the strongest fighter in Universe 7, and even with a fusion multiplying Goku and Vegeta’s power, this full power form could still outmatch them both.

It Would Make for a Climactic Finish

There’s been a greater push from the staff of the film to make Dragon Ball Super: Broly as best it can be. To put it bluntly, it would make for a more entertaining film if even Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta struggles to defeat Broly. That would mean that when Goku or Vegeta finally finishes the job, it will have been after a more impressive fight in the end. They will finally defeat the monster that even a fusion could not take out, and it would give the finale a much more cinematic finish.

Whether or not Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta shows up in the film, Broly will indeed be the strongest foe Goku and the others have ever faced. These theories could easily be flipped if Gogeta’s appears in the final moments of the film.

If Goku and Vegeta’s fusion dance is the climax of the final fight with Broly, then wouldn’t it be cool if they defeated Broly that way? On the other hand, it would be just as interesting if Broly defeats Gogeta. What do you think? Can Broly beat Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, or is Gogeta going to wipe the floor with Broly?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens in Japan this December, so fans will learn if Gogeta shows up and if the fusion can defeat Broly soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”