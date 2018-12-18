‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Novel Reveals Horrifying Paragus Secret

Now that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japanese theaters (read our official review), fans are finally getting to see how the film decisively re-imagines the core elements Saiyan mythology, and how it connects to the trio of survivors from Planet Vegeta, Goku, Vegeta and Broly. Alongside of the movie’s release, the official Dragon Ball Super: Broly tie-in novel has provided a few additional details about aspects of Saiyan culture that we didn’t know before.

One of those details turns out to be pretty damn disturbing: it has to do with the lengths that Broly’s father Paragus went to, in order to keep his wildly powerful son under control. Hint: it involves repeated amputation:

First little extra I’ve found in the jBooks Broly novelization (while flipping ahead looking for something else). As might have been assumed in the film, Paragus is specifically stated to have lopped off Broly’s tail each time it grew back. pic.twitter.com/FlOLDeuweP — Cipher (@Cipher_db) December 17, 2018

As you can see here, Paragus had to keep Broly under control through the dark act of cutting off his son’s tail, in order to curb Broly’s uncontrollable power. As you can read below, this wasn’t a one time occurrence: Paragus had to cut off Broly’s tail over and over again throughout the years, and from the sound of things, getting it done was a very dangerous act:

“Courting death repeatedly, Paragus had managed to lop of Broly’s tail each time it resprouted.” 何度か死にそうな目にあいながら、パラガスはブロリーのシッポが再生するたびに切り落としてきたのだった。 — Cipher (@Cipher_db) December 17, 2018

What we already know from trailers and promos is that Broly’s origin begins with King Vegeta banishing him from Planet Vegeta, due to his massive power potential; Broly is sent to the remote Planet Vampa, where Paragus finds him and raises him in isolation. Eventually, Broly and Paragus are discovered by officers of the Freeza Force, who bring the powerful Saiyan to their master. Somewhere in the midst of all this Broly is fitted with a control collar to curb his berserker power – until the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly take him off the leash.

It will be interesting to learn how Dragon Ball Super: Broly redefines the power of a Saiyan’s tail – or at least explains why Broly’s grew back so often, whereas other characters lost theirs for good when it was amputated. It will be equally interesting to see where the control collar comes from in this version of the story – and holds that leash.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16.