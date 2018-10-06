‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Confirms Bardock’s Return

Bardock – The Father of Goku is still one of the most fondly remembered Dragon Ball Z films in the entire franchise, and now after such a long absence, Bardock will be making his return to film with Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

The difference here is that it will be a much different Bardock than fans had seen before with a new story adapting the Dragon Ball Minus side-story for the new film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the newest trailer released for the film, Planet Vegeta was finally shown off in full. Much fuller than fans had expected as it explores Goku, Vegeta, and Broly’s early life. After a young Goku is shown incubating, Bardock is seen flying somewhere in a Freeza Force ship. This could set him up for what comes later. The more important thing, however, is that he’s not alone this time.

While Bardock’s struggle to save Planet Vegeta doesn’t seem to be as intense as it was in the Dragon Ball Z film, Bardock is seen sending off a toddler-aged Goku into the unknown to save him. Unlike the Dragon Ball Z film also, Bardock is accompanied with Goku’s mother Gine. This paints a much different, less intense portrait of the popular character.

But there’s no need to fear as it looks like Bardock will be fleshed out in other ways. And there’s still a chance he will be just as intense as he was before, which could make for an emotional start to the film. The staff behind Dragon Ball Super: Broly did says fans would cry in the first 20-30 minutes…

Fans will soon see what the new interpretation of Bardock brings to the franchise when Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and you can check out its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”