‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Shares First-Look at King Cold

Dragon Ball Super: Broly released a new trailer at New York Comic-Con, but what really surprised fans was how much of the film they got to see in the second trailer. With the film so close to release, it’s revealed a huge focus on the past.

With this look back into the past comes the first-look at familiar Dragon Ball Z baddies like Freeza’s father King Cold.

The latest trailer for the upcoming film surprised with its major focus on the history of Planet Vegeta, even touting a new origin story for Goku and his parents. Fans can even see what’s most likely soon after the subjection of Planet Vegeta by the Freeza Force. This means that the previous ruler, King Cold, gets to make a major impression.

Whether the Saiyans were already afraid of King Cold and his army, at this point in history they are subjugated. They seem to have many of the Freeza Force’s technologies such as spacecraft and armor, which helps Bardock and Gine send the young Goku away before Vegeta’s destruction. Even King Vegeta bows to King Cold, who has only bowed to others a few times in the series before.

When King Cold was first brought into the franchise, he seemed more like a joke. Though he was established to have even more power than Freeza, he was quickly defeated by a Super Saiyan Future Trunks soon after his first appearance. So hopefully fans will get a much bigger impression of the character this time around.

Fans will see how involved King Cold is soon enough when Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”