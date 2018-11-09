‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Teases Shenron’s Role

Dragon Ball Super: Broly recently dropped its third trailer, and it was full of action that fans have been waiting to see since the film was first announced. But there were also some juicy details teased.

One of which is the brief appearance of Shenron, who will be summoned with the Dragon Balls at some point during the film. It’s just a matter of figuring out what.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A recently leaked synopsis for the film teased that a Dragon Ball hunt would be crucial to the plot of the film. When the newly resurrected Freeza has his army steal six of the Dragon Balls from Bulma’s home (which can be briefly seen in the latest trailer), the hunt for the final ball takes them to the arctic. Somewhere along the line, Freeza recruits Broly into his army and the fights between Broly, Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza begin in full.

It seems that with all of the Dragon Balls in place, Shenron is successfully summoned. It could be for one of three reasons. It could be that Freeza may have finally gotten his wish for immortality, it could be that maybe the Dragon Balls can be used to find out the secret of Broly’s power (or weaken him) considering how strong he seems to be in the trailers, or it could be restoring Earth after it’s blown to bits.

Fans can see how the arctic setting of the trailers is completely demolished through the length of the fight, and perhaps it takes a wish on Shenron to restore everything to normal before Broly and the others rampaged. Fans will see what Shenron is used for soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December.

The film is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”