‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Celebrates Release With 3 New TV Spots

A trio of new television spots for the upcoming anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly feature a number of different Saiyans in various states of powering up. It would appear that the film is celebrating its Japanese release by hyping fans even more

You can check out the three different spots below:

In this first one, Vegeta and Goku face off against Broly at a number of power levels, and a giant green ball of energy can be seen — most likely thanks to Broly. Fans won’t have to wait long to find out as the film is in theaters here starting in January, and spoilers abound online from the Japanese screenings, of course.

In the second, several scenes from the first TV spot are repeated, but the middle section focuses on the destruction of Planet Vegeta. At the very end, a good glimpse of Gogeta can be seen.

The third new TV spot focuses almost exclusively on Gogeta and Broly duking it out, and it’s absolutely the most tense spot of the three. Neither side seems more powerful than the other here, though there will obviously be a winner.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially out in Japan, and the United States premiere was also this week. Funimation is bringing the film to theaters in the United States more widely on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

[H/T Anime News Network]