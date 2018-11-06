‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Star Teases A Big Vegeta, Bulma Scene

Dragon Ball Super has been notable for the amount of character growth Vegeta displayed over the course of the series’ run, and it sounds like this trend will continue on for Dragon Ball Super: Broly as well.

In a recent interview posted to Dragon Ball’s official website (as translated by @Herms98 on Twitter), Bulma’s new voice actress Aya Hisakawa teased a big Vegeta and Bulma scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DB Official Site interviews new Bulma VA Aya Hisakawa. She’s trying to keep Bulma’s character intact while also not simply copying Tsuru’s performance. Also, it seems the movie has a scene where you can really tell Vegeta’s love for Bulma. //t.co/xJFmI0RoVt pic.twitter.com/XLNOsqlyfx — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) October 28, 2018

In the interview with Hisakawa, she talks taking over the role from the late Hiromi Tsuru and mentions that the film has a scene where fans can “really tell” Vegeta’s love for Bulma. With a synopsis for the film teasing the plot of the film kicks off when the Dragon Balls are stolen from Bulma’s home, it seems Bulma will be more involved with the film than fans may think.

With Bulma so involved, there are many opportunities for this such scene with Vegeta. Super has slowly showed how much affection Vegeta has for Bulma, and it’s even one of the reasons why the Battle of Gods arc is so notable. So all fans can hope for is that the scene that shows Vegeta’s love somehow tops what has come before.

Beyond this scene, Hisakawa also notes that there’s another Vegeta scene that fans should look forward to but didn’t elaborate on this, unfortunately. But this does line-up with a statement made by the producer of the film teasing Vegeta’s cool role in the film too.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. The film is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”