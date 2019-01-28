‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Vegeta’s Royal Family Line

Dragon Ball Super: Broly not only changed the way fans perceived the anime series, but has cleared up many of the mysteries behind some of the series’ origins like Vegeta’s royal family line on Planet Vegeta.

Unsurprisingly, Vegeta comes from a line for other Vegetas, with a clear indication of how many generations of his family have been in power on Planet Vegeta. Major Dragon Ball Super: Broly spoilers to follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Broly digs into many of Planet Vegeta’s origins as it depicts the life of the Saiyans as they served under King Cold and Freeza. But one of the details that came to light during the dialogue between King Vegeta and the others is the fact that the Vegeta we know is officially known as Vegeta IV. His father was Vegeta III, and so on.

This is further confirmed by Paragus, who seeks revenge on Vegeta for the “sins” of his father, and dubs him Prince Vegeta IV. Due to Planet Vegeta’s destruction, and the bulk of Vegeta’s development taking place on Earth with his adventures with Goku and company, there has not been much exploration into Vegeta’s family past.

So while it initially seemed like Vegeta’s father became the king of a planet he conquered and named after himself, and thus named is son in the same fashion, Vegeta’s great-grandfather was actually the one who did the original deed. Though it’s still not clear whether or not the Vegetas or Planet Vegeta came first, this at least gives Vegeta a proper royal bloodline befitting the Prince of all Saiyans. As an aside, The film also confirms that his barely mentioned brother, Tarble, is also a part of the series’ official canon.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”