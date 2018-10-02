‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Producer Teases Vegeta’s Major Role and Broly Fight

The marketing and promos for Dragon Ball Super: Broly have certainly made it clear that Broly and Goku will be the major focuses of the film, but it’s looking more and more like this first Dragon Ball Super movie will also be a pretty chapter of Vegeta’s story, as well.

The DB Official Site interviews the production staff of DBS: Broly. You’ll cry in the first 20-30 minutes of the film! Or so they say. Vegeta’s real cool in the film too; it’s a change of pace from him lately just being used for gags and/or getting beat up //t.co/xwAppRcxN2 pic.twitter.com/KG9QiwS2x5 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 30, 2018



The tweets posted above and below were taken from the official Dragon Ball site, which posted interviews with the production staff of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Those interviews seem to indicate that the team was just as intently on evolving Vegeta’s character arc for the imminent future. While no specifics about Vegeta’s exact story in Dragon Ball Super: Broly were revealed, the comment that the film will use him as something else besides comedic relief or a punching bag will be welcome news to diehard fans. The Dragon Ball Super anime didn’t give Vegeta that much in the way of big wins; he was mostly backup for Goku, used for getting the bigger beat downs, before Goku stepped in to power up and save the day in some way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s not to say that Dragon ball Super wasted Vegeta (it’s not like he’s Gohan or something…): the Saiyan Prince got moments to shine all throughout the series, often when he stepped to challenge foes in Goku’s place (like Golden Freeza, Zamasu, or Toppo). On a more personal note, Vegeta showed tremendous growth as a hero, defending Earth from threat, protecting his own bloodline (Future Trunks), and even mentoring other Saiyans from other universes. By the end of Vegeta’s arc in the series, he was unlocking entire new levels of Super Saiyan Blue power, fueled solely by the love of his family and friends. That’s a massively big change from where Vegeta started as a villain in Dragon Ball Z.

Speaking of Vegeta’s new power: the other big reveal from these Dragon Ball Super Broly interviews is the fact that we’ll get to see Vegeta’s power on display, as his battle with Broly will be one for the ages!

Vegeta’s battle with Broly will have an incredible sense of speed. Even just a moment’s image contains an entire TV episode worth of images (surely an exaggeration). There will be lots of characters besides just the usual suspects, and Paragus will be tragic this time around. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 30, 2018



The first Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer gave us a nice little taste of the Vegeta vs. Broly battle, but seeing it in fully rapid-fire frames of animation will be a series highlight, for sure. The big question hanging over all of this is how much Dragon Ball Super‘s events will play into Vegeta‘s storyline in Broly – specifically if his Super Saiyan Beyond Blue power will be a part of it. We know that at some point Vegeta will reveal his first Super Saiyan God anime appearance; however, right now signs are pointing to Vegeta once again having to play sidekick, by combining his SSG form with Goku’s to create SSG Gogeta.

Are you ready to see Vegeta get more shine in Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.