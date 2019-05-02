Dragon Ball Super: Broly Shows Off Exclusive Walmart Blu-ray, DVD

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in the wild, and fans have started adding the film to their Blu-ray collections. Funimation is the team responsible for distributing the movie in the U.S., and it looks like fans will want to check out Walmart if they want something extra special from Son Goku.

Over on Twitter, Funimation confirmed Walmart has received an exclusive edition of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The Blu-ray is available only in stores, and it features a lenticular cover.

“Did you know? The Walmart exclusive for Dragon Ball Super: Broly has a lenticular cover,” the studio confirmed. “In-store only, so get yours while you can!”

So far, the exclusive cover has been a hit with fans, but netizens have raised an issue with the film’s home release. Reports came in shortly after Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit shelves alleging it was tinted green. The discolored footage was combated by other fans who suggested those affected had not properly tuned their televisions. However, other outlets from the United Kingdom have stressed their home videos don’t feature any sort of footage tint.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

