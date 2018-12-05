‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Dark New Details About Freeza’s Youth

The new Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie is going to be retconning a lot of the core franchise mythos, and streamlining it into a new story of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly’s origins, and their respective connections to Freeza and the destruction of Planet Vegeta.

Some new details from the Saikyo Jump Dragon Ball Super Saikyo Book, have now revealed some interesting new details about Freeza’s role in Dragon Ball Super: Broly – specifically, details about the Evil Emperor’s youth!

As the translation of this part of the book states:

“They say that from the moment he was born as King Cold’s son, Freeza was already more powerful and more cruel than the king” (quite a claim). It was this “genius for evil” that made Cold want to immediately turn over the reigns to his son.”

It’s further noted in the book Freeza’s scenes on Planet Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer #2 are actually from when the Evil Emperor was a “child.” It’s now clear that Freeza truly is, and always has been, rotten to the core – probably not good then, that Goku had him resurrected after the Tournament of Power. That act of mercy will come back to haunt Goku, Vegeta, and Earth, when Freeza finds a new weapon/ally in Broly!

This information adds a new level of synchronicity to the storyline of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which seeks to align the fates of its principal characters (Goku, Vegea, Broly – and Freeza) under an umbrella of destiny that not only connects the four of them, but also the lives and fates of their respective fathers (Bardock, King Vegeta, Paragus and King Cold). As stated, this is a streamlining retcon that’s being built from the many loose threads of non-canon mythos that Dragon Ball has stacked up over the decades and will make the series’ conflicts between these characters have much deeper meaning and power.

It’s also cool how Freeza, (like Vegeta and Broly) is born with immense power potential greater than his father – yet it is Goku, the lowborn no one expected to be a great warrior, who turns out to be the most powerful of them all.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Supercurrently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.