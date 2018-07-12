This ‘Dragon Ball Super’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine Mashup Is Just Too Perfect

Dragon Ball is no stranger to a good mashup video, but you would probably never guess that Fox’s police procedural comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be a great source for some Dragon Ball mashup goodness. However, as you can see above, one fan of both Dragon Ball Super and Brooklyn Nine-Nine has found the perfect way to bring both shows together in one great mashup.

If you’re not familiar: the video imitates Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s opening credits sequence, which showcases each member of the 99th Precinct in a freeze-frame moment, while displaying the actor’s name. Each moment is selected to highlight the respective characters’ personalities and role in the squad.

The real genius of this mashup video is how its maker, Julius Estolano, frames each Dragon Ball Super character moment in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine style. You can tell Estolano is a true DBS fans, a she perfectly captures Goku’s aloofness, Vegeta’s exasperation, Piccolo’s responsibility, Krillin’s meekness, Whis’ flamboyance, and Trunks’ submissiveness. It works on both levels of the mashup, honoring both shows while creating something wonderfully novel by mixing them together.

Both Dragon Ball Super and Brooklyn Nine-Nine have seen some big upsets in 2018. DBS ended unexpectedly back in April, at the height of its popularity, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine was cut from Fox’s slate of programs in May. However, both shows have managed to bounce back: Dragon Ball Super will release a highly-anticipated first movie in December, and it’s expected to set up an entire new era of the anime series, continuing the DBS timeline. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been saved by NBC, and will continue on that network. Both series have extremely passionate and fanbases, so it will be interesting to see how much crossover there is between those who are into both.

