‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Brought Back Some Big Cell Allies

Dragon Ball Super is full of great callbacks to previous events in the franchise fans have loved, and the manga has done even more so to include some of the franchise’s biggest players such as Cell’s big but tiny allies, the Cell Juniors.

In a special chapter of the manga highlighting Goten and Trunks’ time guarding Android 17’s island from poachers, Android 17 mentions there are a few surviving Cell Juniors on the island.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jump Carnival DBS bonus chapter

17: “Oh, I forgot to tell Goten and Trunks about the fake Cell Juniors. There are 7 of them on the island, but I tamed them so they won’t attack rangers.” The ending narration says they might have regenerated from the nuclei of the CJs Gohan beat. //t.co/HAFolnh8W0 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) July 16, 2018

In the special Dragon Ball Super chapter produced for Jump Carnival, Android 17 mentions that he forgot to tell Goten and Trunks about the “fake” Cell Juniors on the island. There are apparently seven of them in total, but Android 17 has tamed them to the point where they won’t attack Goten and Trunks as long as they wear their ranger uniforms.

Android 17’s once made sure to point out how he was aware of everything happening while he was inside of Cell earlier in the manga, so the fact that he knows about the Cell Jr. isn’t too far off of a thought. He also mentions that the current surviving Cell Juniors are about as strong as the older ones were.

As for how Cell Juniors are still lurking around, even when confined to Android 17’s island, the manga notes that the new Cell Jr. are most likely evolved from the nuclei of the Cell Juniors once defeated by Teen Gohan during the Android saga. They may never have shown up in the anime, but that doesn’t mean they never can either now that they have a firm place in the franchise again after all these years.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.