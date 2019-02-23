‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sees Vegeta Tell His Biggest Lie Yet

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest arc has seen a greater focus on Vegeta as he and Goku have headed to New Namek in order to take on the newest villain in the series, Planet Eater Moro. It’s led to all sorts of new character moments for Vegeta.

The latest chapter of the manga takes this one step further as Vegeta enacts his slyest plan yet with a huge lie that ends up taking both Moro and fans by surprise.

In Chapter 45 of the series, Vegeta’s battle with Moro continues. Moro gets a huge boost of strength in which he manipulates the life energy of New Namek to attack Vegeta with the planet itself. Vegeta’s forced to dodge all the moves as he can’t counter, and even Goku volunteers to jump in. But Vegeta tells him to wait.

He then says that Moro will soon reach his limit using this planet manipulating technique, and will dodge it until then. But Moro confirms that he can use the technique until all the life force is drained from the planet. Vegeta then responds by the fact that he’s out of moves and left without any power-ups left. Vegeta’s then pinned down by an onslaught of Moro’s attacks.

All the while, Vegeta is still gathering information making sure to find out the limits of Moro’s power, his goal, and why he wants the Dragon Balls. When he’s satisfied, Vegeta smiles and unleashes another level of his Super Saiyan Blue form. He was holding back his maximum strength in order to get Moro to spill the beans.

After years of fighting monologuing villains and the like, it seems Vegeta’s learned to use the villain’s confidence to his benefit. This slick lie is yet another shining moment for Vegeta in the arc so far, but that soon hits a roadblock as Moro’s been hiding his power even still. Vegeta soon finds he can no longer go Super Saiyan, and is driven into a corner.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

