Dragon Ball Super Revisits Kid Buu in Pivotal Flashback

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest arc has had a surprising amount of references to past events of the series, and while this seemed to be limited to the events of Dragon Ball Z‘s Namek arc, the latest chapter featured an especially prominent callback to the Majin Buu saga of the series. With Majin Buu’s absorbed Grand Supreme Kai returning to the series, it seems fans are going to learn more about what actually happened to Buu when Kid Buu was destroyed.

In Chapter 49 of the series, there’s a pivotal moment in which the Grand Supreme Kai experiences Kid Buu’s destruction at the end of Dragon Ball Z when Moro tries to get to the bottom of why the Supreme Kai is weaker.

As Grand Supreme Kai and Moro battle in space, it’s revealed that the Kai cannot muster enough strength to use the same sealing technique he used to beat Moro 10,000 years ago. Moro asks whether this meant that someone stole his power, and he knocks the Kai to the ground. This sparks a surprising flashback in which the Kai is transported to the final events of the Buu arc.

Seeing Goku hit Kid Buu with the Spirit Bomb from a new angle, the Grand Supreme Kai realizes that when Goku destroyed Buu he destroyed the Kai’s godly power as well. Seeing this flashback gave Moro the confidence he needs as he prepares for the next step of his plan now that he believes that no one can stop him. With this revelation that Kid Buu had latent God ki, this opens up a few interesting questions about the series’ canon.

This could be considering a retcon as God Ki was implied, but not confirmed until Dragon Ball Super. This flashback also plays another purpose as well to remind fans of what happened after Buu’s defeat to as the end of the Dragon Ball Z saw Buu reincarnated as a different being entirely. Though there’s currently no telling how important this flashback will be going forward, it’s certainly sparking a few interesting ideas for now.

