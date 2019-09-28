Dragon Ball Super Gives Piccolo an Epic Battle

Dragon Ball Super’s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has taken a turn and opened up the series to new lore and fighting techniques, but it began as a nostalgia fueled take on the original Namek saga from Dragon Ball Z. One of the many ways it tied into the original saga was how Piccolo made his return to the series once he sensed that something terrible might be going on with the Namekians. Although he hasn’t been seen since, he made his return to the manga in the last chapter under unfortunate circumstances.

Chapter 52 of the series not only see Piccolo finding out the fate of New Namek, but also moving on to an epic new battle defending Earth. Piccolo takes down a few rogue scouts under Moro, but now he’s helped draw Moro’s attention toward Earth in search of powerful planets.

After sensing Namek’s lifelessness and the fact that Goku and Vegeta have yet to return, Piccolo begins to piece together that something’s wrong in space. But he soon senses the ki of approaching bandits who are there to steal Blue Aurum and escape without Moro’s knowledge. Although the three of them have strange powers and abilities, Piccolo has no trouble defeating them at all. Even getting to use some of his fan-favorite abilities like his stretchy arms in the process.

But this also comes with a major downside as the bandits told Moro about Earth. Earth had been flying under the radar since it’s a relatively weak planet, but fighters like Piccolo are strong enough to tip the balance and draw Moro’s attention. But with Moro now heading its way, Earth’s fighters are going to have to step up in order to do something about it.

It’s teased that the Z Fighters will be joining the ranks of the Galactic Patrol much like Goku and Vegeta did previously, but it’s still not quite clear just this means. Hopefully it gives them enough of a boost in order to make a difference against Moro’s strange abilities.

