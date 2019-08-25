Here’s When Dragon Ball Super Chapter 52 Will Come Out

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has been in the midst of one of the most intense arcs of the series thus far, and fans have loved how the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has brought the manga far beyond where the anime series ended. With Goku and Vegeta continuing to struggle against the tricky and powerful new villain, Planet Eater Moro, each new chapter of the series has been highly anticipated as fans wonder just how Goku and Vegeta will scramble.

This is especially the case for Chapter 52 of the series, which sees the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc getting closer to its climax, and fans will be able to see what’s next to come on Friday, September 20th.

Chapter 51 of the series left off with an interesting tease for the future of the arc. Not only is a trio of villains on their way to Earth, Vegeta and Goku are both exploring different strategies in order to take down Planet Eater Moro. Given how soundly he defeated them on New Namek, both Goku and Vegeta have been left frustrated by just how little they were able to do against Moro’s energy devouring abilities.

As Chapter 51 comes to a close, Goku is now training with the Galactic Patrol’s Merus as a way to try and tap into the power of Ultra Instinct once more. Vegeta’s heading in the complete opposite direction of Goku as their major defeat has sparked his rivalry with Goku again. Frustrated even more so than Goku seems to be, Vegeta is heading to the familiar planet of Yardrat in order to learn a new technique that could give him the edge in the next fight.

Moro’s much stronger than ever as well. Now that he’s successfully gotten his wishes with the Namekian Dragon Balls, he’s gone on to bleed Namek dry and regain his prime physical form. He’s gotten cocky, and believes he can kill Goku and Vegeta at his leisure. This might have bought Goku and Vegeta a little reprieve, but it’s clear that their next confrontation will most likely be the final one.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.