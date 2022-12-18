Dragon Ball Cosplay Goes Viral With Wild Take on Frieza

Dragon Ball Super has officially brought back one of the franchise's biggest villains into the fold once more with the current events of the series, and now one awesome cosplay has gone viral with a very wild take on the famous villain! Dragon Ball really doesn't have a history of leaving its villains behind. Ever after some of them are killed out right, they usually come back in some way. This has been especially true for Frieza, who has not only already played a huge part in some of the series' biggest moments but is nowhere near slowing down any time soon.

Dragon Ball Super finally brought Frieza back to the series with the final events of the Granolah the Survivor arc. Now that the villain has taken on a new form that has made him the strongest warrior in the universe, there is no telling where the franchise could possibly take him from this point on. There could be quite a fun way to go if it's anything like artist @monzen38 on Instagram who's gone viral for dancing in full on Frieza cosplay. Check it out and see why it's been such a hit with fans:

What to Expect Form Frieza in Dragon Ball Super Next

Frieza officially returned to Dragon Ball Super when the villain appeared in the final moments of the Granolah the Suvivor arc. When Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah had been struggling to defeat Gas and his terrible power, Frieza instantly took out the villain with ease and revealed that he actually been training since we had last seen him. In fact, he had been training within the Hyberbolic Time Chamber and went through years of it in order to reach a whole new level of power.

This also brought out a new form for the villain, Black Frieza, and he has now become the strongest warrior in the universe as a result while Goku and Vegeta now focus their efforts on taking down the villain once and for all. Now it remains to be seen where the manga will be going from this point on, and thankfully it's coming back for new chapters this month to take its next arc to a new level.

What are you hoping to see from Frieza in Dragon Ball Super's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!