Dragon Ball Makeover Gives Frieza His Most Intense Form Yet

One of the biggest resurrections in Dragon Ball Super was Frieza, the villain that was introduced during the events of Dragon Ball Z who was responsible for the mass eradication of the Saiyan race, and one artist has decided to give one of the biggest antagonists in the history of Shonen anime a terrifying makeover. While Frieza doesn't have a major role to play in the latest film that spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama, he will make a brief appearance as the battle between Gohan, Piccolo, and the Red Ribbon Army threatens the Earth at large.

Frieza has been almost completely absent following his last appearances in both the Tournament of Power and the battle that took place during Dragon Ball Super: Broly. When last we saw the alien despot, he was attempting to use the Dragon Balls to make himself taller, and while his actions have had a major impact on the current arc taking place in Dragon Ball Super's manga, Frieza remains nowhere to be found. While it's possible that the Dragon Ball villain might appear at some point during the Granolah The Survivor Arc, he has been conspicuously absent from this tale that dives into the past of the Saiyans.

Fan Artist Justin96636 shared this wild new classical makeover for Frieza, with the Shonen villain surrounded by the members of the Ginyu Force, five of his strongest soldiers that mostly weren't able to survive the battles with the Z-Fighters on the Planet Namek:

Chien Chih Kang art work-Dragon ball ukiyoe style 2022 pic.twitter.com/AUp83o0vvz — 簡志剛 (@Justin96636) July 10, 2022

When Frieza made a comeback in Dragon Ball Super, he was able to attain a new transformation in "Golden Frieza", which put the villain on an even playing field with both Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue forms. While the antagonist teamed up with the Z-Fighters during the Tournament of Power Arc, he held onto his evil intentions and wasn't afraid to do some serious backstabbing when it came to saving his own skin and even going so far as to team up with Goku as they battled against the overwhelming power of Jiren.

