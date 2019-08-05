Fierce Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Beerus’ Human Side

Dragon Ball fans have their go-to fighters, and Goku has long dominated that list. But thanks to the series’ most recent anime, other heroes have taken to the top of those polls. Guys such as Beerus are go-to fighters for thousands, and one sweet cosplay proves Beerus can be done up in all sorts of ways.

Taking to Instagram, a user known as msvalentine2552 gave their best take on Beerus at a recent show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hakai,” the fan wrote. “Thanks to Astro Gaming for the fierce Beerus shot!”

As you can see above, the genderbent Beerus has hair which might make the actual God of Destruction jealous. The purple wig helps cover the cosplay’s purple cat ears which Beerus has in the anime. The rest of the genderbent cosplay follows the anime closely thanks to a gold crop top with an ornate neckline. The look also incorporates a series of arm bands, and the fan decided to opt out of purple body paint. Instead, this genderbent cosplay gives Beerus a more humanized form, and fans are loving how its eyes turned out.

According to the cosplay, they used contacts from Sweety Crazy Lens. The brand’s Yellow Werewolf eyes match with Beerus pretty perfectly, so anyone who is considering a cosplay like this will want to take note of the accessory.

So, which character of Dragon Ball would you like to cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

