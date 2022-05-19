Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Has Caulifla Go Super Saiyan

✖

The Tournament of Power was the last arc to arrive in Dragon Ball Super's anime series, with the Shonen series returning first with Dragon Ball Super: Broly and a new movie on the way this summer with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Even though these two movies, and the Granolah and Moro Arcs of the manga, featured plenty of Z-Fighters, the Saiyans of Universe Six have yet to return to the franchise, with cosplayers taking the opportunity to try their hand on one of the biggest arrivals when it comes to the Saiyan Race of Universe 6, Caulifla.

While the first Saiyan that was introduced was Cabba, the young warrior who found himself forming a bond with Vegeta, Caulifla arrived shortly after in the series alongside her best friend Kale. Though she didn't even know Super Saiyan existed before Cabba showed her the transformation, she wasted little time in learning how to make her hair blond while also gaining a major power boost in the process. On top of this, Caulifla was able to become a Super Saiyan 2 during the Tournament of Power, vowing to achieve even more transformations while battling against Goku. While fans of Dragon Ball Super aren't sure whether Caulifla was able to achieve any new transformations since the Tournament of Power, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if she returns with some new tricks up her sleeve.

Instagram Cosplayer Himawari Cosplay shared this new take on the Super Saiyan from Universe Six, who was able to achieve both the first and second levels of the transformation in record time and help create one half of the wildly powerful fusion being known as Kefla:

This summer, Caulifla most likely won't be showing up in the feature-length film that is set to bring back the Red Ribbon Army, as the movie doesn't seem to be bringing back any characters from different realities. While a good number of Z-Fighters are set to appear, including the likes of Krillin, Bulma, Broly, and more, fans are banking on the idea of the villain Cell being resurrected, but rumors revolving around the idea of the Universe Six Saiyan returning are few and far between.

What do you think of this fresh take on Caulifla? When do you think we'll see the Universe Six Super Saiyan return?