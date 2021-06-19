Dragon Ball Z Art Gives Caulifla the Perfect Old-School Makeover

✖

While Dragon Ball Super introduced Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z-Fighters to a world of Gods fit to bursting with the likes of Beerus, Whis, and more, but it has also given viewers some fan-favorite characters via its inclusion of alternate universes such as the Universe Six Saiyan Caulifla. Never making an appearance over the course of Dragon Ball Z, one fan has decided to imagine what Caulifla would look like had she appeared in the series where Goku first discovered Super Saiyans and is still regarded as one of the best Shonen series of all time.

The artwork between Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super has changed quite significantly, with Toei Animation changing up the animation style over the course of the sequel series and its three feature-length films that have hit theaters so far. Unfortunately for fans of Caulifla, we weren't able to explore the character that much during the Tournament of Power outside of her insane battles against Son Goku alongside her friends. Caulifla truly proved how powerful the Saiyans of Universe Six are in her ability to master both Super Saiyan level one and two in record time, making her quite the threat in the universe-spanning brawl.

Twitter User Dis Sketch shared this re-imagining of Caulifla in the era of Dragon Ball Z, with this fan art imagining what the Universe Six Saiyan might have looked like if she had appeared during the Cell or Majin Buu Sagas rather than the Dragon Ball Super Arc that capped off the anime series for now:

Here's another Caulifla redraw in the DBZ style. To me DBZ was all about fierce expressions and the struggle of/against power, so i tried to follow that theme.#DBZ #DragonBall #DragonBallSuper #DragonBallZ pic.twitter.com/oBO3vOhKFb — Dis (@DisSketch) June 16, 2021

Unfortunately, neither Caulifla or Kale has returned in Dragon Ball Super's manga following the Tournament of Power Arc, not lending a helping hand to Goku and Vegeta during either the Moro or Granolah The Survivor Arcs. While we don't know when the Universe Six Saiyans will return, we're sure they'll be far more powerful than when we first saw them, though it will be interesting to see if they come back as friends or foes.

When do you think we'll see Caulifla make a return to the universe created by Akira Toriyama? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.