Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Kale and Caulifla’s Sister Squad

Dragon Ball Super fans were given a gift when Universe 6 made its debut. The big reveal informed fans there is a whole population of Saiyans in a universe parallel to the one Goku lives in, and Cabba was only the first introduced. Before long, audiences were greeted by Caulifla and Kale which changed the game for cosplayers.

Of course, dozens of fans were quick to bring the heroines to life, but few are as impressive as those cosplays which involve both fighters. This is why fans flocked to one duo cosplay to share their praise, and it is clear these fans went the extra mile to do the Universe 6 heroines justice.

As you can see below, fans on social media have been quick to praise a look done by Bunny Ayumi and Swimsuit Succubus. The pair teamed up to bring Caulifla and Kale to life with colorful ease.

To the left, Kale can be seen in her usual powered-down form. The Saiyan has her hair up in a tie, and this cosplay has its wig perfectly styled to mimic the look. The rest of Kale’s outfit looks like it was pulled straight from the anime with its vibrant red and yellow palate.

When it comes to Caulifla, the headstrong heroine looks plenty powerful in this cosplay. Her costume is as simple as expected thanks to a pink tube top and baggy purple pants. However, the impressive part comes thanks to the cosplayer’s wig. According to the cosplayer, the wigs were commissioned from A Shop Wigs on Etsy, so fans can look into doing their own cosplay down the line.

So, what do you make of these colorful cosplays?

