‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 101 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power continues on Toonami, and things are heating up as Goku and Universe 7 are having their first couple of fights against the Pride Troopers of Universe 11.

But surprisingly Universe 6’s Kale and Caulifla have been thrown into the fold as well, and display a new level of power. Read on to catch up with the latest episode of the Dragon Ball Super English dub on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kale wakes up after her berserk rage, and Caulifla compliments her on the strength she showed. Goku’s about to fight Jiren, but is soon interrupted by Universe 11’s Top. He says they’ll retreat to save stamina, and to leave him to five selected Pride Troopers. Soon they arrive in a flashy fashion — Kahseral, Tupper, Zoiray, Cocette, and Kettol — Kale and Caulifla are caught in the mix as well so the troopers decide to go after the three Saiyans. The two decide to help Goku in the fight. Meanwhile, Master Roshi uses his Lightning Flash on an opponent and combines it with Tien’s Tri-Beam to knock out an opponent. Soon they reconvene with various members of Team 7, and Freeza and Vegeta arrive arguing over a defeated opponent. Meanwhile, Goku is grabbed by Tupper, who can make his body heavier at will. Then he’s attacked by Zoiray while he’s pinned down. Caulifla is hit by a barrage of ki blasts from Kettol, and Kale is locked in a barrier from Cocette when she tries to help her. Soon Android 17 and 18 arrive and knock Kahseral back. It makes the fight five on five. Kahseral turns his hands into energy swords and attacks. 17 and 18 dodge his attacks with ease, and 17 puts up a barrier to block one of the blasts. 18 manages to blast Tupper from behind and Goku breaks free from his grip. Zoiray and Tupper then spin their bodies and combine into a huge tornado and hit 18 with it. But 18 is unfazed and throws Tupper out of the ring. Zoiray’s about to be eliminated too, but manages to run away. Kahseral does the same when he finds out Tupper was taken out. He regroups with Cocette, Kettol, and Zoiray, and they combine their efforts to lock Caulifla down into a barrage of ki blasts. Kale cries seeing the onslaught of attacks directed at Caulifla and her rage at her weakness causes her to transform into a Super Saiyan. But this time, she has full control of her power and does not go berserk. The remaining four Pride Troopers launch a ki blast, and Super Saiyans Kale and Caulifla counter with their own. Kale struggles for a bit until she taps into her full berserk power, and the two blast three of the Pride Troopers out of the ring. Cocette saves herself with a barrier at the last minute, however. Android 18 picks her up and throws her out soon after. Grand Minister says the fights will be getting more intense as only the strongest fighters are left. Goku lets Kale and Caulifla go for the meantime as he wants to fight them again at their strongest. But a mysterious girl from Universe 2 is watching them all from the shadows.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!