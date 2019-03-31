‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 104 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power continues on Toonami, and the English dub of the series is heating up as more and more fighters are eliminated from the tournament every week. Two universes have been erased as of this point as fans both saw the full erasure of both Universe 9 and Universe 10. It seems Universe 6 has been taking some notable hits, and its most notable hit, Hit, gets the spotlight this week.

It’s Hit vs. Universe 11, so read on to catch up on everything that happened on the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Universe 11’s Dyspo is having a staredown with Universe 6’s Hit. Dyspo declares that he’s there to beat Hit’s time skip technique as Caulifla and Kale watch from the side. Dyspo charges at Hit, and manages to land a punch despite Hit attempting to activate his time skip. The two charge at each other once more, but Dyspo manages to land another hit on Hit despite the time skip. It’s beginning to frustrate Champa, as he’s their strongest fighter. Hit mentions how it’s like Dyspo is using time skip as well. Top explains that through his fights, Dyspo’s gotten even faster than light. Hit realizes that Dyspo is moving a light speeds the second before he activates his time skip, and Dyspo reveals he can turn up his speed in an instant. Hit changes his fighting stance (putting no guard up) and activates his time skip. Dyspo still lands a clean hit, however. In the moment he tenses up his body to use the move, Dyspo’s listening to the sound his muscles make when he tenses up to do it and acts. The two charge at one another once more, and Dyspo overwhelms Hit with punches. But Hit is adapting to Dyspo’s speed, and seemingly getting hit on purpose to better figure him out. This frustrates Universe 11’s other warriors as they plan to step in. Dyspo punches Hit to the edge of the arena, and when he goes in for a final blow, Hit uses his time skip to effectively dodge. Dyspo soon falls out, but is saved by his comrade with an energy rope before falling out. The Universe 11 warriors figure out that hit moved through dimensions to outmatch Dyspo. Dyspo begins attacking with his energy rope comrade, Kinshi, and they gang up on Hit while holding him down. But soon, Goku arrives in his Super Saiyan God form to help. He says he didn’t do it to save Hit exactly, but he was itching to fight. Whis explains he’s using the SSG form to save stamina. Goku charges at Dyspo, and he and Hit begin fighting the two Universe 11 warriors. Goku doesn’t even have time to use his Instant Transmission through the speed of Dyspo’s attacks. But Dyspo’s speed leaves his attacks straight and predictable, and thus Goku is able to read his movements. Hit is pinned down in one place by Universe 11’s Kinshi energy ropes, but soon fires off an invisible punch and hits Kunshi in the chest. Hit then goes for Dyspo once more and tricks him into charging by tensing his muscles in the same way he does with time skip, but doesn’t use it. Thus landing a clean punch. Goku then charges at Kinshi and unleashes a series of ki blasts in Super Saiyan Blue. Meanwhile, Hit is confusing Dyspo with his movements and thus manages to get the upper hand in their fight. He grabs Dyspo by the ear and tries to throw him out, but he’s saved by Kinshi. They try to escape, but Hit eliminates Kinshi from the tournament. Dyspo speeds away, however, leaving he along with Top and Jiren for Universe 11. Top and Jiren decide to stop playing the hero at this point, and go all out to win the tournament. Goku and Jiren decide to leave their fight on hold, and will settle it when they’re the final fighters. There are 35 minutes left in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

