Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 115 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is heating up as the tournament winds down to its final twenty minutes. Goku has found himself facing off against a powerful Saiyan combo of Universe 6’s Caulifla and Kale, and things weren’t looking good when the two fused into Kefla and overpowered him completely. With Potara fusion now in the mix, can Goku hold out?

How does Goku fight back against another Saiyan who is constantly getting more powerful too? Read on to catch up with the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

