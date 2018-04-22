‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 60 Recap With Spoilers

This episode begins with a recap of the last episode in which Beerus, Whis, and Goku catch Zamasu in the act of trying to kill Universe 10’s Gowasu, so Beerus in turn destroys him with the Hakai technique.

Episode 60 begins proper with Future Trunks still sad at the fact that Beerus destroying Zamasu may not mean he was destroyed in the future. Vowing to go back to the future to check, Bulma tells him to stay behind for a bit and at least eat a nice dinner before doing so.

During dinner Goku says he is coming along also for the chance to fight Zamasu again (just in case), but Vegeta does not want them to go back without a plan. Beerus and Kid Trunks still argue that the future Goku Black would not have attacked if he were actually destroyed, but Future Trunks questions that he would not be there with them if that were really the case.

Future Trunks then explains that he and Kid Trunks have completely different lives and are on entirely different time lines. Confirming that he had to destroy the Androids once again, he explains his rough childhood and that he has never seen the likes of Vegeta and Goku in his time line. And that his actions in the present only helps them, as they are like completely different worlds.

Regardless, Future Trunks is hoping for a miracle as a god destroying another god is something that he couldn’t even imagine. Bulma says she’ll tag along with this newest trip back to the future (with Vegeta in tow) in order to fly Goku and Vegeta back. She even gives Future Trunks a new jacket in the process.

Flying to the future, they arrive to realize it all remains the same as Goku Black and Zamasu sense their presence. Unfortunately, they find Mai to be unconscious from an attack by Goku Black. But Future Trunks mashes up a Senzu Bean in his mouth and is able to revive her with mouth to mouth resuscitation. In an hilarious aside, Goku reveals he’s never kissed Chi Chi before.

Zamasu and Goku Black then arrive and Future Trunks, Goku, and Vegeta return to meet them. Vegeta charges at Goku Black Rose in an effort to defeat Black first. Goku then says he knows all about their plans with the Super Dragon Balls, and argues that Zamasu wished for an immortal body and a copy of him. But then, Goku Black corrects him.

Goku Black reveals that he is not a copy, but actually Zamasu using Goku’s real body. Using his first wish on the Super Dragon Balls, Zamasu had the two of them switch bodies. And after he took Goku’s body, Zamasu had killed him.

