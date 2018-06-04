‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Reveals SSJB Vegito’s Debut

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub had Goku and Vegeta completely defeated by Fused Zamasu thanks to his immortal body fused with the increasing ability taken from Goku.

So what could Goku and Vegeta do to defeat this powerful Potara fusion? Bring back their own Potara fusion as the next episode preview teases the return of Vegito along with his own Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form.

In the preview for Episode 66 of the series, it seems that Vegeta, Trunks, and Goku’s combined efforts at the end of the last episode have damaged Zamasu entirely. His body is odd, and going through a strange transformation as his internal conflicts have disturbed the strength of his fusion. Gowasu then suggests Goku and Vegeta fuse with the Potara earrings, kicking off a return fans have wanted for a long time.

Although Goku and Vegeta hate the idea of fusing in this manner, they have been pushed against the wall by Zamasu. Meaning that Vegito is going to be their saving grace much like he almost was in the fight against Super Buu.

But this time the fusion reflects Goku and Vegeta’s current power level, meaning that Vegito is able to transform into Super Saiyan Blue as well. Now fans can’t wait to see Super Saiyan Blue Vegito against Fused Zamasu as the Future Trunks arc reaches its climax.

