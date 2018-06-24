‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 68 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super may have officially brought the Future Trunks arc to an end, but that doesn’t mean the excitement’s over for the series. But before things can continue, the series delivers on some much needed levity after all those weeks of angst.

Did you miss the latest episode of the series on Toonami? Read on for everything that happened in Episode 68 of the series, “Come Forth, Shenron! Whose Wish Will Be Granted?”

Bulma is seen messing around with the time machine. She knows it’s against the law of the gods, but she really wants to figure out how it works. She hits a stumbling point when she realizes it uses a material only found in the future. But then finds an alternative in the Earth’s core. Goku is back on King Kai’s world and tells him they should be able to find the Dragon Balls now to bring him back to life, but King Kai and the others are doubtful since he always forgets them. Just then, Master Roshi is bored and looking for girls and Android 18 is wondering what a good gift for Krillin would be. Beerus and Whis approach Bulma in the hopes of eating more food, but Bulma really doesn’t want them to known about the time machine so she takes them to a restaurant before Goku gets back. Goku summons Shenron, who still has two wishes left. Android 18, Oolong, and Master Roshi appear asking to get their wish granted as the second wish. Pilar tries to get wish granted, but Trunks and Goten knock him away as they appear. Gohan appears asking for a wish to heal Pan, as she’s sick and her Saiyan genes are keeping the medicine from taking effect. Goku’s about to use the last wish to revive King Kai, but he’s stopped by the others who think he doesn’t need to be revived this time around. Bulma arrives and tells Android 18 that all Krillin wants is to be with Android 18 and Marron, she then summons a group of girls for Master Roshi to party with, and finally she hilariously pays Android 18 to knock Oolong out of there. It’s finally settled when Trunks and Goten can’t figure out a wish. Bulma then asks Goku to get her special material from the Earth’s core, and that’s the only way he’d be able to use the last wish to bring King Kai back to life. Beerus and Whis meet Goku in the Earth’s core, and Beerus is pretty angry Bulma wants to use that material for a time machine (which he destroys). But in all this madness, Shenron is delayed far too long and finally disappears before Goku can make his wish. Meaning King Kai’s going to have to wait until next time to come back to life.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.