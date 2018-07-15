‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 71 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super is taking some interesting turns on Toonami as the English dub prepares to begin the much anticipated Universe Survival arc, but fans didn’t expect this turn of events.

Read on to find out the major twist at the end of Episode 71, “Goku Dies! An Assassination That Must Be Executed,” and see what you missed from the latest episode!

Goku collapses in a rocky field as Piccolo, Gohan, and Goten mourn his death. After the cold open, the episode begins in another time with Goku meditating in front of his house. He begins eating with Chi Chi, but much slower because he’s trying to sense someone but can’t. Whoever it is is masking their energy. He’s acting jumpy because of this. Vegeta has resumed his training with Whis as Beerus asks why Goku hasn’t been training lately because he’s the lead fighter for their Universe 7 team. Vegeta is obviously bothered at hearing all their hopes rest on Goku. Whis mysteriously knows what Goku’s actually up to but won’t say anything. Vegeta figures it’s special training, and resumes his normal training to get to that point. Goten and Gohan trail Goku during his chores, and wonder why Goku’s been keeping his eyes closed all day. Goku’s closed eye journey takes him through many embarrassing public places. But he gives up and starts openly searching for someone. But Goku never finds who he’s looking for. He tells Gohan and Goten that someone’s after his life. Universe 6’s Hit is then revealed. He’s going through a building full of goons easily with his time abilities. He then reaches the crime boss and freezes him within a time space, telling him he’s there to kill him. The boss tries to call for help, but Hit has stopped time completely and at his mercy. He then raises his fist and a burst of ki comes from his fist, puncturing the boss’ heart. He reveals Goku is his next target. Goku flies off as the others run off to help. Goku calls out Hit, but then goes Super Saiyan Blue in order to match him. Hit suddenly appears behind him, as Piccolo, Gohan and Goten rush to his aid. Hit reveals that his rule is a single strike to the front, and he won’t strike someone down from the back. He says it’ll be over in one move. Goku attempts to fight him, but all his attacks phase right through. Hit then reels back his fist and pushes a ki burst through Goku’s heart. Which in turn, leaves Goku lifeless on the ground with Gohan, Piccolo, and Goten mourning over him.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.