‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 74 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super is readying for its next major arc, but before the Universe Survival arc begins fans are getting to see the series’ characters relax a bit as relative background player Gohan finally got some time to shine.

After stumbling onto a movie set bearing his Great Saiyaman gear, Gohan has literally taken the fight to the next level. Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest Dragon Ball Super dub episode!

Gohan was able to dodge Jaco’s beam, but makes it onto his ship safely. After some confusion, Gohan is able to reveal he’s actually the Great Saiyaman (and Jaco ridicules the outfit too). Jaco fills him in on what he’s searching for on Earth, a mental parasite that burrows into a person’s darkness and makes them go berserk with power. Since it’s a secret investigation, Gohan and Jaco are the only ones who can know. Gohan and Cocoa are practicing lines, and it turns out that it’s Barry’s plan to get she and Gohan stuck in an idol scandal in order to tear Gohan’s family life apart when some secret photographers take photos of their time together. She decides to not go through with the plan after Gohan gives her a pep talk during practice. But little does she know, Barry got photos of when she kisses Gohan in the morning. Gohan feels guilty, and it only makes him feel worse to see how kind Videl is. Barry arrives to show Videl the photos, but she doesn’t take the bait. Videl knows Gohan who do something like cheat, and the two of them eventually kick Barry out with no problem after she chastises Barry. But soon Barry’s possessed by the parasite and comes back for revenge, kidnapping Pan after knocking Gohan out. Barry (with an unbothered Pan) waits for “Saiyaman” at the TV station, and when Gohan arrives, turns into a giant beast to fight him as people with cameras start coming around. After Videl saves Pan, Barry grows to an even more monstrous size with a new form that doesn’t resemble him any more. The Saiyaman movie director and crew show up, and suddenly feel the urge to film everything happening. Jaco arrives and tries to fire his beam at the Barry monster, but Gohan refuses because it would kill Barry and Gohan doesn’t want Pan doesn’t to see anyone die. Gohan gets hit with a large ki blast, and Cocoa falls apart in panic as he’s launched into space. Videl doesn’t lose faith because she knows that Gohan will never lose because he’s their symbol of strength. Going Super Saiyan (which the director calls Super Great Saiyaman), he readies a Kamehameha Wave and the monster launches a ki blast of his own. Gohan then launches his “Super Great Saiyaman Beam” and victoriously poses in the sky after his massive victory. Barry and Cocoa return to the movie, which was a successful release (but Goku was asleep), as Barry’s got to keep Gohan’s secret lest his get out. Jaco goes back to his special ramen cart, and soon after the parasite is seen cracking the case it was being stored in once again.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response as the first impression of the new Broly battling Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza just built an incredible amount of hype.