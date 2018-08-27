‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Dub Title For the Grand Priest

Dragon Ball Super’s English dub has officially announced the Tournament of Power on Toonami, but the biggest surprise came with the reveal of a brand new title for character known as “Grand Priest” in the original Japanese language version.

His new title in the English dub? Grand Minister. The new title still carries the same amount of authority of the original Japanese version, but this new title definitely skates better around Western sensibilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Grand Minister appeared at the Supreme Kai’s world to announce the Tournament of Power taking place some time from now, and fans were surprised to hear Goku and the others call out his new designation. The Grand Minister is the Angel who watching over the Omni-King Zeno, and is one of the strongest beings in the Dragon Ball franchise. With Angels and Gods introduced into the series, a name like “Grand Priest” makes a ton of sense for the grand overseer of it all.

But here in the West, the title of “Priest” carries a bit more religious significance than the title of “Minister.” Funimation could have made the decision to change his title in order to curb any complaints or disagreements before they happen. While the term Minister can refer to a member of the clergy, it does have other definitions and non-religious connotations to draw from while keeping that same amount of weight behind the title.

A minister can refer to anyone from a head of government, or someone attending to another’s medical needs. Much like you would say that a doctor “administers” a medicine or cure to tend to a wounded client. This also better reflects the Grand Minister’s position in the series as he’s not a point of worship. Though he gets shown the proper amount of respect by the other deities of the series, he’s more of an attendant to the all-powerful Omni-King.

What do you think of the change from Grand Priest to Grand Minister in the English dub? Did you notice? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.