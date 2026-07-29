Shonen Jump’s Latest Ending Manga Releases a New Special Before Its Finale

Shonen Jump has seen many manga either get canceled or conclude this year alone, even though it has also welcomed just as many new series. Among the major changes, a total of four manga have already come to an end, starting with Jujutsu Kaisen‘s sequel, Modulo, in March, followed by Chainsaw Man ending in the same month. It was then followed by the special conclusion of one of the biggest shonen manga, Black Clover, in the spring of 2026, bringing its more than a decade-long journey to an end. The latest series to join the list was the romantic sports manga Blue Box earlier this month.

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This has made it clear that the next major manga coming to an end would be none other than Sakamoto Days, another series that has been in serialization for more than five years and has been depicting its final battle for the past year. It was recently announced that the series has also entered its climax, and it can be deduced that it will truly end within the next few chapters. As fans eagerly anticipate the conclusion of this beloved series, Viz Media has reignited interest in its special spin-off manga, which was first released three years ago, by finally giving it an English print release that is now available for purchase.

Shonen Jump’s Latest Ending Manga Finally Gets an English Print for Its Three-Year-Old Spin-Off

New from Shonen Jump! Sakamoto Days: Assassin’s Method is now available in print and digital!



Read a free preview: https://t.co/8wG28vDByL pic.twitter.com/Aqpj7YLSwr — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) July 28, 2026

The announcement was made by Viz Media, the primary distributor of many Shonen Jump manga, including Sakamoto Days, that the spin-off series Sakamoto Days: Assassin’s Method is now available in print and digital. Fans of the series can purchase the digital version directly from Viz Media for $6.99, while the print edition is available on commercial sites like Amazon, with prices starting at $11.99. A free preview of the light novel is also available on Viz Media, featuring a small portion of the first of the five stories included in the spin-off. The spin-off is written by Renka Misaki and features special illustrations by the series’ author, Yuto Suzuki.

The light novel has a total length of 224 pages, with each story spanning around 40 pages. It is a fun collectible for fans of the series, as it features original illustrations by the author that were never included in the original manga, while the five comedic stories are engaging and perfectly capture the action-comedy charm the series has always delivered. For fans who are going to miss the manga after its conclusion, this is also a great way to experience more of the Sakamoto Days universe.

The manga is about to end at any time, and with the latest twist, it seems likely to conclude within the next five chapters or so, meaning it could end by the end of August or the beginning of September. Nevertheless, even after the manga ends, fans will still have plenty to look forward to, primarily Sakamoto Days Season 2. Now that Shonen Jump has finally released the print edition of Sakamoto Days‘ almost-forgotten spin-off, fans can also use it to celebrate the series’ long run or fill the void that this underrated action-comedy will leave behind.

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