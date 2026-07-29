Demon Slayer Studio’s Anticipated Film Unveils New Look As Fans Wait on Fall Release

Demon Slayer is often praised for its exceptional animation, which is why a majority of its success is credited to its stunning visuals. The studio that made it possible is Ufotable, one of the most renowned animation studios in the country. Ever since its establishment in 2000, Ufotable has released several unique anime series and films under its banner, including the Fate/Zero franchise and The Garden of Sinners. However, Demon Slayer gave the studio a popularity boost like nothing else and helped it become one of the most successful studios in the industry. Following the massive popularity of Demon Slayer, the studio plans to release new projects, including a fantasy anime film.

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Witch on the Holy Night, its upcoming film, is based on a visual novel developed and published by Type-Moon and is all set for its premiere on November 20th, 2026. As the Summer 2026 anime season rolls in, the official website of the anime shared a gorgeous new visual for Awa Odori, a Japanese dance festival. The visual spotlights the two main characters and also shares a glimpse of the side characters in the background. This visual will also be used as a stamp rally, and more merchandise will be released. The website also confirmed more details will be shared at a later date.

What Is Witch on the Holy Night About?

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Witch on the Holy Night will center around three major characters, including Aoko Aozaki, the main protagonist and a magician who has recently enrolled in a high school. She is somehow connected to Alice, a witch living in a secluded mansion who attends a prestigious girls’ academy. Furthermore, Yusuke is an ordinary boy who goes to the same school as Aoko and gets entangled in the world of magic with them.

The film is based on an original story written by Kinoko Nasu, the creator of the Garden of Sinners and the Fate franchise. The story takes place in the 1980s, the earliest period in the Type-Moon timeline, where an old mansion tucked in a corner of Misaki Town is rumored to be the home of a witch, where Aoko learns sorcery from Alice Kuonji.

When mysterious intruders disrupt the bounded field in the seemingly peaceful town, the girls have no choice but to investigate the reason behind it. The film serves as the sequel to Tsukihime, centering around the backstory of Shiki Tohno’s master, Aoko Aozaki.

When Will Witch on the Holy Night Release?

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

So far, the film is only expected to hit Japanese theatres on November 20th this year. However, considering the hype around the film and the global popularity of the animation studio, we can expect a global release, even if it doesn’t hit the theatres. While it can’t be determined if the film will be released in international theatres, we can expect a streaming update next year. It often takes a few months, or even a year, for anime films to be released worldwide, including in the U.S., which is why we can expect a global release date in 2027.

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