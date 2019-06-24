Dragon Ball Super Actress Thanks Fans for Their Support

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has reached a new phase as the final fighters of each universe battle it out on the English dub of the series on Toonami. One of the fan-favorite parts of the English dub has been the voices behind Universe 6’s Kale and Caulifla, Dawn M. Bennett and Elizabeth Maxwell respectively. Their run on the series ended with the latest episode aired, and Bennett bid a bittersweet farewell to her time with the franchise.

Taking to Twitter, Bennett thanked fans, staff, and the franchise as a whole for the incredible response she received for her work on the series.

Thank you all for the love you’ve shown for Caulifla (@AboutElizabethM), Kale, and Kefla. Thank you @SirRawly @VoiceOfVegeta @nonamehoff @ToeiAnimation @BandaiNamcoUS @FUNimation too. Being a part of this was an absolute blast and I love it dearly. I’m proud to be a Saiyan! 🐲⭐️ pic.twitter.com/BueRDBQaEV — Dawn M. Bennett (@DawnMBennettVA) June 23, 2019

Thanking fans for the love they’ve shown both Bennett and Maxwell as the two Universe 6 Saiyans and their even more popular fusion Kefla, Bennett also thanked everyone she worked with, “Being a part of this was an absolute blast and I love it dearly. I’m proud to be a Saiyan!” Bennett has been an active part of the community on Twitter with each new episode of the series, and has been a highlight of each Toonami airing.

Her excitement for the role spread to fans as well as they came to support her in droves after seeing just how much she enjoyed her time with the franchise. Though Kale and Caulifla’s time on the series has come to an end for now, fans have been asking to see more from Universe 6. There’s even a petition for it! With the franchise continuing with a new movie, and potentially even a new series, sometime in the future, there could be more opportunities yet!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.