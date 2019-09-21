Is Dragon Ball Super’s English Dub Going to Change Mastered Ultra Instinct’s Name?

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is rounding out the final episodes of the Tournament of Power on Toonami, and the next episode of the series features a moment fans of the original Japanese broadcast have been waiting quite a while to see. As Goku fights to better adjust to the Ultra Instinct state, there’s also a wonder of whether or not the completed Ultra Instinct form would go by a different name in the English dub as well after its first form had been changed from the Ultra Instinct Sign nomenclature to Autonomous Ultra Instinct.

But the newest episode of the series seems to hint that there will be a name change to this popular form as the title of the episode seems to indicated that it will go from “Mastered” to “Extreme.” But this remains unconfirmed until the English dub of the series airs Episode 129.

According to channel listings for the September 21st Toonami airing of the series, Episode 129 of the Dragon Ball Super English dub is “Limits Super Surpassed! Extreme Ultra Instinct!” and the brief synopsis describes it as such, “Goku ascends to new heights as Ultra Instinct takes over.” There’s no secret that Goku will reach a new level of the form, but the name might just be a surprise.

Compare this to the translated title of the original Japanese airing of the series, “Limits Super Surpassed! Ultra Instinct Mastered!!” and it seems to hint that the completed form will go by “Extreme Ultra Instinct” in the English dub. While the original name change had a mixed response by fans, it was theorized that the name was changed due to the odd naming conventions of the original Japanese wording for the form. It might be the same case here.

Mastered Ultra Instinct has been the name coined by fans for the completed form, but “Extreme Ultra Instinct” just might be what the official name is from now on. But this remains unconfirmed until the dub says it outright, for sure.

