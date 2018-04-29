‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Debuts New Super Saiyan Form

Dragon Ball Super has jump started the climax to the Future Trunks arc now that the mysteries behind Goku Black have been solved. But along with learning more about Zamasu’s plans, fans were also treated to a brand new Super Saiyan form.

As Trunks was pushed to the corner by Zamasu and Goku Black’s powerful teamwork, he reached a level of Super Saiyan never seen before with a yellow aura with blue highlights.

After the fight with Black and Zamasu goes South and Goku is briefly taking out, Black and Zamasu turn their attention on Trunks and Vegeta. Trunks then claims he’ll fight Goku Black because Black is just using Goku’s body for evil means, but Black counters with the fact that Trunks is really the evil doer here.

Because Trunks went back to the past the first time, he created a time machine and created the eventual future in which Zamasu is like this (since Trunks broke a law of the gods). Hearing all of this from the duo brings Trunks to a greater rage than ever as they try and pin the terrible future on him, but Black and Zamasu still are able to overpower him.

But Trunks, furious, transforms into a Super Saiyan, but it has a different glow than before. It not only has the standard Super Saiyan aura, it takes on a slight blue aura seen on Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan. While his form is not a complete reaching of god level, it’s still stronger than Trunks has even been before.

Even better, it’s a variation of Super Saiyan fans have not seen in the franchise yet.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

What do you think of the newest Super Saiyan form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology!