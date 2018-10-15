Watch: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Introduces Vegeta’s Daughter

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is nearing the start of the Tournament of Power where Goku and the others will face challengers from seven other universes, but there’s still time for them to enjoy the few precious moments of peace left.

One of which is the birth of Vegeta and Bulma’s new daughter, aptly and hilariously named Bulla.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Goku and Gohan try to recruit Vegeta for the Tournament of Power taking places in a little under two days, Vegeta refuses to go anywhere until Bulma has her baby successfully. Bulma is due to give birth any second now, and Vegeta had been worrying himself ragged as the day draws closer.

But when Whis revealed a hilarious power to ease Bulma through birth by literally pulling the baby out of her, Vegeta and Bulma’s new daughter debuted happily and healthily into the world. After the others take their turns with Bulla, Vegeta finally holds her himself. But as he tries to name her with a proper Saiyan name, Bulma revealed that she had already decided the baby’s name would be Bulla.

Vegeta may be dejected for now, but he fully accepted Bulla as his daughter’s name. Bulla has more of an impact on fans who remember the finale of Dragon Ball Z, as a toddler aged Bulla accompanied her mother during the final World Tournament in the series, and like Pan, now fans see how she was brought into the world thanks to the events of Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.