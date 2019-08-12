Dragon Ball Super Dub Reveals Vegeta’s Beyond Blue Transformation

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has been working its way through the Tournament of Power on Toonami, and has finally reached the final phase as Goku and the rest of Universe 7’s remaining fighters are squaring off against Universe 11’s Jiren, Top, and Dyspo. This fight has pushed Goku and Vegeta to their limits especially, and now each of them has broken through that limit in their own way.

While Goku may have Autonomous Ultra Instinct, the latest episode of the series revealed a new power of Vegeta’s own — a transformation beyond the level of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan. You can check out the powerful transformation in the clip below caught by @DbsHype on Twitter.

Officially dubbed as Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution in the original Japanese language release of the series (it might change with the English dub translation of the form, however), this is a power-up exclusive to Vegeta. After failing to reach the Ultra Instinct form for himself even after challenging Jiren directly, Vegeta instead vows to break through his limits in his own way.

This clip comes from the end of Episode 123 of the series in which Goku and Vegeta team up for another stand against Jiren. Jiren soundly defeated the both of them before this, and no matter what strategy they use it has been ineffective. But Vegeta isn’t deterred by that as he pushes past his limits of Super Saiyan Blue after thinking back to how he promised Cabba to bring Universe 6 back with his Super Dragon Balls wish.

With one final roar, Vegeta’s Super Saiyan Blue energy shifts and begins to sparkle. Thus resulting in a brand new form, with more defined irises. It’s kind of like Ultra Instinct in this way, but instead it’s another display of Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God power.

