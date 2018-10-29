‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Dyspo’s English Dub

Dragon Ball Super‘s universes are preparing for the Tournament of Power in the English dub run of the series, and fans got a first look at Universe 11 and their team of Pride Troopers.

This also includes the introduction of Universe 11’s Dyspo, who plays a big role later on in the series, voiced in the dub by Christopher Dontrell Piper.

As the universes begun making their preparations, fans got a look at how the Pride Troopers work in Universe 11. Led by Toppo, as was teased at the end of the Zeno Expo, fans were introduced to two other members, Dyspo and Casserale (voiced by Tyson Rinehart). While Dyspo initially struggles against a large monster controlled by a cackling villain, the Pride Troopers quickly dispatch the monster when all together.

Fans have admittedly been split over the dub voices for these first three members of the Universe 11 team, but hopefully those fears will be alleviated as fans hear more of them when the tournament officially begins. Universe 11’s English cast also includes Markus Lloyd as the God of Destruction Vermoud, Jamie Marchi as the Angel, Marcarita, Aaron Roberts as Universe 11’s Supreme Kai Cae, Ray Hurd as Toppo.

This roster will only increase as fans get introduced to the rest of Universe 11’s Tournament of Power team. Though fans are on the edge of their seats to find out the English dub voice behind the biggest foe in the Tournament of Power, Jiren.

