‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Emotional Over This Final ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Nod

It may be hard to believe, but Dragon Ball Super came to an end over the weekend. The fan-favorite series closed with episode 131 and set up the franchise’s theatrical future and rumored TV revival. The finale saw the Tournament of Power end with a surprise winner, and its last moments contained a touching montage of its top heroes.

And, as Dragon Ball Z fans quickly pointed out, the reel held a special anime easter egg for fans.

As you can see below, Dragon Ball Super‘s finale came to an end with Universe 7 on top. The team beat Universe 11 to win the Tournament of Power, and Android 17 was left at its MVP. The fighter wished for all the universes erased to be brought back, and Dragon Ball Super ended with Universe 7’s team back on Earth celebrating.

For Goku and Vegeta, such a celebration meant fighting per usual. The two vowed to grow even stronger after seeing how powerful Jiren was, so the two went off to train. The fighters went Super Saiyan Blue to kick their spar off, and the pose they assumed is a familiar one.

After all, the two fighters struck an identical pose back in Dragon Ball Z when they had their climatic battle.

Yes, back when Goku and Vegeta were still die-hard enemies, they kicked off a fight the exact same way during the ‘Saiyan Saga’. They may not have been crouched down in their fancy stances, but Goku and Vegeta did face off with one another atop a canyon. The iconic shot has become one of the franchise’s most famous, so it is not surprising to see it pop up in Dragon Ball Super.

