Two Years Later, Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms The Most Anticipated Box Set

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is still at least a few months away since there’s no update on the release window so far. While the anime shared its first teaser during MAPPA’s 15th anniversary, more details will be revealed at a later date. The manga already reached its conclusion in September 2024, and the anime is setting up the finale in the Culling Game Arc. As the longest arc in the manga, the Culling Game features several thrilling battles and plot twists before the story enters its final phase. While fans await more updates on the anime’s return, the official X handle of Viz Media confirms the manga’s complete box set will be released on October 27th, 2026.

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It contains all translated versions of the 30 manga volumes, the prequel volume, and a double-sided poster. Additionally, the box set is already available for pre-order on Amazon, so don’t forget to grab yours now. The manga originally released its final two volumes in December 2024, but the English version was released only recently. Following the international release of Volume 30 on May 12th, 2026, Viz Media waited only a month before confirming a complete set’s release.

What’s Next For Jujutsu Kaisen Fans?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Before the anime’s Season 4, the sequel series will be returning with its first-ever English release in January 2027. Viz Media didn’t make fans wait long before confirming the sequel’s English debut since it’s already available for pre-order. So far, only the release date of the first volume has been confirmed, and fans can expect more updates later this year. Modulo has already released all three of its volumes in Japan, and the English versions should be released by next year.

Additionally, the anime is heading towards a crucial phase as seen in the latest teaser. JJK is commemorating the anime’s 5th anniversary this year during a Juju Fest in August. The series has several exciting surprises planned for fans, including new updates on Season 4. The Culling Game is expected to wrap up in the upcoming season with a major cliffhanger before the Shinjuku Showdown Arc begins.

What Does Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Complete Box Set Release Mean For The Franchise?

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Box sets are specially packaged collections of manga volumes released for fans after the story’s conclusion. Since Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t a long series, it only needed one set, unlike My Hero Academia, which was released in two collections. However, this also means that the main story doesn’t have any new manga releases planned for now.

The series might return again with hardcover deluxe versions or 3-in-1 collections, but since the main story has already been concluded, we can’t expect any new content. While fans are criticizing the box set for being pricey, the demand is high enough to grab collectors’ attention. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo might also announce a complete set despite having only three volumes.

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