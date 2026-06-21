Bleach Confirms Final Season Release Date With New Look at Thousand-Year Blood War Finale

It’s official as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has set a release date for the anime’s final season, and has dropped a new look at what’s coming in the grand finale. Bleach fans have been waiting nearly 15 years for the anime to officially adapt the end of Tite Kubo’s original manga series, and it’s finally coming to screens. After three seasons showing off a whole new era of the anime franchise, it’s time to say goodbye to it all once more as Ichigo Kurosaki and the others head into their true final battles.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War had previously confirmed it was going to be making its debut sometime this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and previous rumors seemed to point to a release later in the month. Now it’s been confirmed that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its full premiere on July 25th in Japan. To celebrate, the anime has dropped a new look at the final season that you can check out below.

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut on July 25th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and has been licensed for a release in the United States by Viz Media. Streaming plans have yet to be confirmed as of this time, but it’s highly likely that this final season will be streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ much like the first three seasons (and each of the original seasons) that you can catch up with now in the meantime. There’s also going to be a chance to see it even earlier than that too.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episodes 1-3 will be screening across participating theaters in the United States from June 25–29th as part of a limited screening event premiere, and tickets are now on sale. It’s also going to feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation with original creator Tite Kubo, chief series director Tomohisa Taguchi, and series director Hikaru Murata about how the final season came together. Which means it’s going to be even more of a must-watch for eager fans.

How Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Going to End?

Courtesy of Viz Media

It’s going to be even more necessary to catch up with everything that’s happened as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is not going to hold any hands as it heads towards its grand finale. Ichigo and the others have kicked off their final fights against Yhwach and his final Quincy soldiers, and we’re about to see some transformations and big abilities that fans have wanted to see animated for a very long time. And there might even be more in store.

Bleach creator Tite Kubo has been adding all sorts of new story materials to the anime’s version of the final arc thus far, and that’s going to be the case with the final season too. With rumors also swirling around about Kubo potentially returning to the story with an official Bleach sequel in the future too, it makes this anime’s finale even more interesting to see. This might no longer be the end, so you’re going to want to pay attention.

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