Does It Feel Like ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Is Ending Early? Fans Think So!

When news broke that Dragon Ball Super was coming to an end, fans weren’t sure how to react. The show, which debuted back in 2015, seemed like it still had lots of stories to explore. With just five episodes left to go, audiences are savoring their last moments with the anime, but fans haven’t let their curiosity go entirely.

Really, they want to know if they’re alone in feeling like Dragon Ball Super wasn’t meant to end this soon. And, if you check social media, you will find that a lot of fans feel that way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The major sticking point for fans with Dragon Ball Super ending has to do with its remaining time. There are five episodes left of the anime, but there is still a lot to wrap up. So far, the Tournament of Power ticks down a minute per episode on average, so it isn’t crazy to think the next four will focus on the event. That leaves just the one last episode to tie up the whole series, and the anime has to hit a very specific ending point.

After all, Dragon Ball Super is meant to line up with the end of Dragon Ball Z. The previous series left off on an epilogue where Goku entered another World Martial Arts Tournament and wound up leaving to train a boy named Uub. Dragon Ball Super is set between the real-time ending of Dragon Ball Z and its epilogue, and fans were told the new show would lead up to that point. Audiences are having a hard time seeing how the anime can reach that point in a single episode even if there is a time-skip or two involved.

Another stickler has to do with all the foreshadowing Dragon Ball Super has dropped. The franchise isn’t known for its complexity, but this show did keep fans going with its teasers about Ultra Instinct. The long-awaited form, which debuted last October, was referenced way back in Resurrection ‘F’ – and the series has dropped other teasers since. The ‘Universal Survival’ arc hinted there would be an overturning of the deities as Goku, Freeza, and Hit spoke offhandedly about such a rebellion.

For the most part, fans are having trouble understanding why Dragon Ball Super would go out when it has a lot left to explore (and more money to make). The show may be ending, but that does not mean the whole franchise is going belly-up. Toei Animation may have plans yet to follow through on Dragon Ball Super‘s promise in another show. So, for now, fans can keep up their fan-theories until Toei Animation gives an official yay or nay regarding Goku’s future.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

How certain are you that Dragon Ball will return quickly once its latest anime ends? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!