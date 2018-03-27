‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sets Up Freeza’s Next Move

Dragon Ball Super‘s finale saw several major twists, but the biggest one of all for some fans was the resurrection of Freeza. The evil emperor sacrificed his chance at a Tournament of Power win and Super Dragon Balls wish in order to secure a big win for Universe 7, and was all set to accept his fate in hell – until Whis came along and revealed a surprising new power!

Apparently, an angel’s staff can be used to resurrect the dead, and since Freeza had acted so selflessly at the end of the ToP, Whis rewarded him with a second chance at life. Of course for Freeza, a second chance simply means another chance at being bad all over again!

As soon as Freeza was given new life, he sure to let Beerus, Whis, and his former Universe 7 teammates all know, in no uncertain terms, that he would NOT be turning over any kind of new leaf. In fact, Freeza promised to continue his evil ways, which seemed just fine with Beerus and Goku, as the latter reminded Freeza that despite their team-up to win the ToP, he would always be there to oppose Freeza’s evil, imperial schemes.

But things didn’t end there!

(Photo Credit: Toei Animation)

In one of several epilogues to Dragon Ball Super‘s finale, we see Freeza returning to his iconic floating chair amdist a dark armada of his soldiers. Freeza says the line “Everyone, sorry for the wait,” before literally and figuratively reclaiming his true place in the Dragon Ball universe: an evil emperor bent on universal conquer!

The danger going forward is clear: Freeza’s hungry eyes have been opened to an entire multiverse of worlds and fighters that could be bent into his army, or powers and techniques he could either learn or steal for himself. After seeing how heated the battle between Freeza and the Pride Troopers got, it would be easy to imagine him to go gunning for them in revenge for embarrassing him in the ToP – or vice versa, if Jiren, Toppo, come to stop evils like Freeza across the multiverse.

More to the point: imagine if Freeza were to fuse with someone like Frost, his Universe 6 counterpart – or any other Freeza beings he discovers across the multiverse (now that he knows they exist). The new powers Fused-Freeza would unlock would make him a universal threat – and give Goku and Co. a very necessary new reason to power up yet again.

Before all that, though, we’ll get to learn more about Freeza’s past in the Dragon Ball Super movie, hopefully setting the stage for his next chapter in the anime.

The Dragon Ball Super movie will be released in December, with new anime series announcements expected soon. The Dragon Ball Super dub series airs Saturday nights @ 10:30 on Toonami.