Goku Actor Comments on ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Ending

The fact that Dragon Ball Super is ending for the foreseeable future has sent shockwaves of shock, panic, and anger through the fanbase, who never thought the series would leave the airwaves now, at the height of its popularity. Well, one person who sees a silver lining to all of this is none other than Sean Schemmel, the voice of Goku.

He revealed as much in a recent Reddit AMA:

from discussion Sean Schemmel and Christopher Sabat here, the voices of Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball Super. Ask us anything!.

Schemmel is, of course, being very tongue-in-cheek with his answer; if a new Dragon Ball series offered another paycheck opportunity, he would most likely fire up the ol’ vocal chords for a little more screaming, no problem. Still, that’s enough to probably trigger the more excitable members of the fanbase, who will scream the actor is “disrespecting” his iconic status and fan adoration.

In our breakdown of “Why Dragon Ball Super Is Ending at the Perfect Time“, we had the same outlook: While the TV series may not be around after spring, 2018 is still chock-full of great Dragon Ball content, like the new movie about the Super Saiyan God origins, the highly anticipated Dragon Ball FighterZ game, and even the dub series, which has just entered the exciting “Future Trunks Saga” storyline. Dragon Ball‘s presence in the culture is only going to bet bigger this year.

