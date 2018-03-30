Toei Comments On ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale

Dragon Ball fans have been buzzing so hard about the Dragon Ball Super finale that the powers that be over at Toei Animation have had no choice but to feel the overwhelming surge of love. For that very reason, Toei put out the following thank you to fans, after the finale aired:

“Thank you everyone for watching DBS on TV! We can’t reply individually, but we are truly grateful for you supporting us all the way to the final episode today! *This account will renew to focus on the movie in December! Please continue to follow us” https://t.co/5NfoEhlwd5 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 25, 2018

Indeed, focus has shifted away from the conversation of Dragon Ball Super’s anime series, as fans are now eagerly anticipating and speculating about the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie.

The first Dragon Ball Super movie trailer teased a lot in just a short clip of footage. Aside from the brand-new animation style that we will get in the film, there were also hints that Goku’s entire fight style could change, and that the villain he is facing could be the very first Super Saiyan, from an ancient era of history. In addition, there have been rumors that Freeza will play a big role in the film’s story – possibly a past version of the villain, who once tangled with the Saiyans of Universe 7.

This movie’s pivotal events are said to be setting the stage for the next Dragon Ball anime series, which could take any number of forms, depending on the next storyline. The franchise seems to definitely be streamlining itself, as Toei has now created an entire division dedicated solely to Dragon Ball, and rightly so. Between the unprecedented mainstream success of Dragon Ball Super, games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and projects like the Dragon Ball Super movie rapidly increased the franchise’s mainstream crossover appeal.

That’s all to say that Toei definitely has a lot to be thanking fans for, so it’s good to see that their love and dedication is appreciated.

The Dragon Ball Super movie will be released in December.